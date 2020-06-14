Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 14: A 42-year-old passenger died on board Air India flight from Lagos to Mumbai on Sunday Morning. The flight was part of Vande Bharat Mission, started by the government of India to bring back Indian’s stranded abroad. The man died under unusual circumstances. The body of the deceased is currently in Cooper Hospital.

According to a report published in India Today, the passenger was seen shivering inside the flight, and on inquiring by the Air India crew, he told that he was suffering from Malaria. As the man was finding it difficult to breathe, the crew of the flight had also provided him with oxygen. The flight landed in Mumbai around 3:30 am. The man was also reportedly bleeding from his mouth. He collapsed on board Air India flight.

Around 2 am, Air India pilots of Lagos-Mumbai flight AI-906 sent a message to airline base in Mumbai about the medical emergency on board, reported The Times of India. The national air carrier said that the passenger died of "natural causes".

In a statement, Air India stated, “A passenger aboard AI1906 of 13th June, 2020, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today." The relatives of the deceased have been informed. The passenger’s death raised questions on thermal screening conducted at airports. As per protocols, passengers with fever are not allowed to travel to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Air India Cooper Hospital Coronavirus COVID 19 Mumbai Thermal Screening Vande Bharat Mission
You might also like
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
News

Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Hollywood

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement