New Delhi, October 26: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. According to the Office of Deputy CM, Pawar is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is improving steadily as the number of deaths and COVID-19 fell, though the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded half the state's fatalities, health officials said on Sunday.

The state recorded 6,059 new cases taking the state tally from 16,38,961 to 16,45,020 cases till date. With 112 new fatalities, the death toll in the state shot up from 43,152 to 43,264 now. The state recovery rate continued to remain high but dropped from 88.78 percent to 88.08 percent - while the current mortality (death) rate stood 2.63 percent.

Here's the tweet:

1,480 new #COVID19 cases, 14 deaths & 2,071 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,82,695, with 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. Death toll is at 1,259: Odisha Health Department — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

In India, with a fresh spike of 45,148 coronavirus cases and 480 deaths in 24 hours, the coronavirus tally on Monday stood at 79,09,959. In a respite, the country logged the lowest new cases since July. The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 90.23 percent, the fatality rate is 1.50 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

