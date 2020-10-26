New Delhi, October 26: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 79-lakh mark on Monday with a spike of 45,149 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960. Of the total cases in the country, there are a total of 6,53,717 active cases after a decrease of 14,437 in past 24 hours while as many as 71,37,229 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. According to details by Health Ministry, 59,105 new discharges have been reported in the past 24 hours. With 480 new fatalities, the coronavirus death toll in the country has mounted to 1,19,014. Free COVID-19 Vaccine: All Indians to Get Free Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Union Minister Pratap Sarangi.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India improved to a whopping 90 percent while the fatality rate stands at 1.51 percent. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,39,309 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,34,62,778. The Ministry of Health on Monday stated that India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID-19 as over 70 lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: PM Justin Trudeau Announces New Plan for ‘Made-in-Canada’ Coronavirus Vaccine.

Here's the tweet:

With 45,149 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,09,960. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014 . Total active cases are 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/STmOrxDPzg — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 16,45,020 cases. With 112 new fatalities on Sunday, the state fatalities shot up from 43,152 to 43,264 now. Maharashtra is then followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The global coronavirus cases was neared the 43 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,152,770, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stood at 42,918,008, while the death toll surged to 1,152,773, the latest update said.

