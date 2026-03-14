Mumbai, March 14: Akasa Air has announced the introduction of a fuel surcharge on all domestic and international flight bookings effective from March 15, 2026. The move, announced on Saturday, will see passengers paying an additional fee ranging from INR 199 to INR 1,300 per sector. The decision follows a sharp surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Variable Surcharge Structure Introduced by Akasa Air

The new surcharge will apply to all tickets booked starting at 00:01 hours on Sunday. The airline clarified that the specific amount will depend on the duration and distance of the flight sector. IndiGo Flight Tickets Get Costlier: Airline Imposes Sector-Wise Fuel Surcharge on Bookings From March 14; Check Full List of New Domestic and International Rates.

Minimum Charge: INR 199 for short-haul domestic flights.

INR 199 for short-haul domestic flights. Maximum Charge: Up to INR 1,300 for longer domestic and international routes.

Up to INR 1,300 for longer domestic and international routes. Exemptions: Tickets booked before the March 15 deadline will not be subject to the additional levy, provided no changes are made to the itinerary.

Geopolitical Strain on Aviation Costs

In an official statement, Akasa Air cited the "significant increase" in jet fuel prices as the primary driver for the hike. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global oil supply chains, causing ATF costs - which typically account for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operating expenses - to skyrocket. "As fuel represents a significant portion of operating costs, this impacts the entire aviation industry," the airline noted. Akasa Air stated it would continue to monitor the situation and review the surcharge periodically based on fuel price fluctuations. IndiGo Fair Hike: Airline Announces Fuel Surcharge of up to INR 2,300 on Domestic, International Flight Tickets From March 14.

Akasa Air Introduces INR 199–INR 1,300 Fuel Surcharge Due to West Asia Conflict

Industry-Wide Fare Hikes

Akasa Air is the latest Indian carrier to pass the burden of rising fuel costs onto consumers. Its decision follows similar moves by other major players earlier this week:

Airline Surcharge Range Effective Date Air India INR 399 to USD 200 (approx. INR 16,600) March 12 IndiGo INR 425 to INR 2,300 March 14 Akasa Air INR 199 to INR 1,300 March 15

Industry experts suggest that while the surcharge is a necessary survival measure for airlines, it may dampen domestic travel demand during the upcoming summer season. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has indicated it is monitoring these fare hikes to ensure they remain within reasonable limits for passengers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Akasa Air). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).