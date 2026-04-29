P*rn Video Played Twice During Delhi High Court’s Online Hearings

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Virtual proceedings at the Delhi High Court were repeatedly disrupted on Wednesday morning, April 29, after an unauthorised user broadcast p*rnographic content during a session of the Chief Justice's Court. The breach occurred during the supplementary list hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. The incident has prompted a formal criminal complaint and calls from the central government for immediate regulatory intervention to prevent the further dissemination of the recorded footage.

Repeated Interruptions and Allegations of Hacking

The disruption began when a user joined the video conferencing (VC) link under the pseudonym "Shitjeet Sighn". The individual shared their screen to display obscene content, forcing court staff to immediately terminate the session. Obscene Content Disrupts Delhi High Court Virtual Hearing, Unverified ‘Hacked’ Audio Raise Security Concerns.

Obscene P*rnographic Content Played During Delhi High Court’s VC

A random user logged in on VC shared his screen and played pornographic content on VC, while the Court was taking up a matter. The VC was shut down but was opened later. However, when the incident occurred again, the VC has been shut down and has not been opened again yet. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 29, 2026

While the court attempted to resume the VC link shortly thereafter, the same user successfully rejoined and broadcast the content a second and third time. During the third intrusion, a voice was heard in the background claiming, "This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked". Following the final breach, the administration locked the session, disabling both audio and video for external participants.

Government and Legal Response

During the post-lunch session, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma addressed the bench, describing the events as "disconcerting incidents" that had occurred in multiple courtrooms throughout the morning. "There has been disconcerting incidents in the pre-lunch session in some courts, not just one court," ASG Sharma stated, adding that the breach threatened the "sanctity and overall integrity of the institution". The ASG requested a formal order directing the government to ensure the immediate takedown of any recorded clips of the incident to stop their spread on social media.

Administrative and Police Action

Chief Justice Upadhyaya confirmed that he had already initiated administrative action through the Registrar General. Addressing the concerns regarding the recording and spread of the footage, the Chief Justice noted that such acts violate existing judicial protocols. "Under our Rules, this [content] can be displayed only when it is recorded, which is prohibited,” the Chief Justice remarked. “If someone has recorded then only it can be displayed. That is against the Rules. And as per norms, if anything is recorded under the Rules, the authorities will act".

The Delhi High Court administration has filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. A preliminary inquiry is currently underway to determine the origin of the unauthorised access and whether the breach was a coordinated cyberattack or an exploitation of public VC links.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).