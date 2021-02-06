Mumbai, February 6: Averting a major tragedy at a railway station in Maharashtra’s Panvel, a brave Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a man from getting crushed under a running train. According to a video released by ANI, the RPF personnel stopped a differently-abled man from boarding a moving train at Panvel station. The incident took place on Friday at platform number 7 of Panvel railway station around 3.45 PM.

The video of the incident, shows the differently-abled man trying to catch the running train. However, the train started picking up speed, making the man helpless and difficult for him to catch it. The man is dragged over on the railway platform at Panvel. As soon as the brave RPF personnel saw this, he rushed to help the man and pulled him towards the platform, who was in danger of getting crushed by the speeding train that was departing from Panvel station. RPF Constable Shows Human Face of the Force, Runs Along Moving Train to Give Milk for Infant (Watch Video)

Watch: RPF saves life of a differently-abled man at Panvel railway station

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway Protection Force personnel stopped a differently-abled man from boarding a moving train at Panvel station, yesterday. (Video Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/WPGWFa9ICQ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

A similar incident was reported from Kalyan railway on January 30 where two Railway Protection Force jawans saved the life of a 76-year-old man who slipped while trying to board a train at Kalyan station. The incident took place when a man named Mansoor Ahmed was trying to board the Punjab Mail from platform number 4. Another similar took place on January 6 at Kalyan railway station where a RPF constable saved the lives of a man and woman who were in danger of falling off a train. Reports inform that the incident happened on Thursday when the 1059 Godan Express was leaving the platform.

