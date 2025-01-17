Mumbai, January 17: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) released the RPF Constable Application Status 2025 today, January 17. Notably, the application status for the RPF Constable Recruitment 2024-2025 was released for candidates who applied for the 4,208 Constable vacancies under Advertisement No. RPF 02/2024. The application status is available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the RPF Constable recruitment drive can log in to see whether their application has been accepted or rejected. While the application status has been released, the RPF Constable exam date and schedule are likely to be released soon. Once released, candidates will also be able to download their RPF Constable Admit Card. Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025: Registrations Now Open at student.maharashtra.gov.in; Follow These Steps to Apply.

Steps To Check RPF Constable Application Status 2024-2025:

Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth.

Check your RPF Constable Recruitment application status

Take a printout for future reference

The selection process for the RPF Constable Recruitment comprises four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Efficiency Testing (PET) and Physical Measurement Testing (PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates are advised to check their application status immediately and start preparing for the next stages of the recruitment process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).