Mumbai, November 29: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the RPF admit card 2024 today, November 29. Candidates who will be appearing for the Railway Protection Special Sub Inspector examination scheduled for December 2 can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at rrb.digialm.com and rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB RPF Exam 2024 is being held to recruit candidates for Sub Inspector and Constable positions.

The The RRB RPF Sub Inspector recruitment exam will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13. A total of 4,660 vacancies are open for Constable and Sub-Inspector posts under RPF Recruitment 2024. Of these, 452 posts are for Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) positions in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. It must be noted that the RRBs have already shared exam city intimation slips and travel authority for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: FCI Invites Applications for General Duty Medical Officer Posts, Know Recruitment Process, Salary and Other Details.

The exam city slip will contain details such as name of the city where exam centre will be located besides the exam date. On the other hand, the RRB RPF SI admit card will contain address of address of the exam centre, reporting time, list of documents, roll numbers and exam day guidelines. The hall tickets are being released in phases, four days before each exam. The admit cards for exam on December 3, 9, 12 and 13 will most likely be released on November 29, December 5, December 8 and December 9. CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

How to Download RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of RRBs

On the homepage, click on RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your RRB RPF SI hall ticket will be displayed

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

On the day of the RPF SI exam, candidates will have to carry their admit card and aadhar card as aadhar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done at the exam centre prior to entry. For more details, candidates can contact helpline numbers 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 AM and 5 PM. They can also send an email with their query at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

