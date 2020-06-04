RPF Constable Shows Human Face of the Force, Runs Along Moving Train to Give Milk for Infant (Watch Video)

File Image of RPF Jawans. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 4: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel showed the human face of the force, as he went beyond his duty to arrange milk for a four-month-old infant travelling in the Belgaum-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train, officials said on Thursday. A railway ministry official here said that on May 31 at 8.45 p.m. a Shramik Special train arrived on platform number one of Bhopal station. He said, "While making rounds on station platform, on duty RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav noticed one lady passenger calling him and requesting to arrange milk for her four-month-old child. And also informed him that she has been trying for milk from Belgaum, but could not get it because of which child is continuously crying for milk."

"On the request of the lady, the RPF staff immediately rushed outside the platform and bought one milk packet. And while entering the station platform, he noticed that the train was leaving and picked up speed," he said. "Yadav then ran and managed to hand over the milk packet to the lady passenger," he said, adding that the lady passenger profusely thanked the RPF staff for the timely help. RPF Constable in Odisha Saves Woman Passenger From Running Over by Train at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station; Watch Video.

Watch: RPF Constable Runs Along Moving Train to Give Milk for Infant

RPF constable posted at Bhopal station turned a savior by providing milk to a 4 month old kid travelling to Gorakhpur. Inder sprinted on the platform holding his service rifle in one hand and the milk packet delivered to Saifia @rpfcr @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/OKuKtPbWop — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 3, 2020

According to the railway ministry officials, Yadav had joined RPF in 2009 and and he is presently posted at Bhopal RPF post. The railways, which suspended the passenger, mail and Express train services from March 25 has been operating the special parcel trains and freight trains to ensure the supply of essential items. The national transporter started to run the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to ferry the stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims across the country.

Till date the national transporter has operated 4,231 Shramik Special trains and transported over 56 lakh people. On Wednesday, railways operated 32 Shramik Special trains in which 45,260 passengers travelled.