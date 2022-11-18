Aligarh, November 18: In a horrifying incident, a woman has accused her husband of forcing her to watch porn and to have unnatural sex. The woman also said that the in-law assaulted her when she turned down her husband's demands. The aggrieved woman filed a complaint at the Aligarh SSP office.

The woman, in her complaint, said that her husband is a porn addict who regularly watches pornographic clips and videos. The woman claimed that he demands her to do a "dirty act" similar to the porn he watched. The woman said that when she complained to her mother-in-law, she sided with her husband. The woman alleged that her husband's mother told her to give in to her husband's demands and continue to do so as he said. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding.

As per the reports, the woman was regularly shown dirty videos and asked to perform unnatural sex. When protested, the woman was allegedly beaten black and blue into submission by her in-laws. The woman has accused her in-laws of assault, including the father, the mother, and the brother of the husband. UP Shocker: Four Men Drug, Gang-Rape Woman in Firozabad, Record Obscene Videos To Extort Money; Case Registered.

The complainant's mother also confirmed the harassment. The woman's mother said that that her daughter was shown vulgar videos by her husband and asked to re-enact the unnatural sex portrayed in porn clips. According to the reports, the couple got married a year ago.

