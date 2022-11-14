In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a woman who was brutally raped died of excessive bleeding. The shocking incident took place in Unnao. Police officials said that the accused forced himself on the victim after consuming energy booster pills. Later, he abandoned her in fatal condition. Cops also said that the cause of death is shock and hemorrhage due to excessive bleeding. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

Accused Forced Himself on the Victim

In UP's Unnao, a woman brutally raped died of excessive bleeding. The accused after consuming energy booster pills forced himself on the victim and later abandoned her in fatal condition. Cause of death- shock and haemorrhage due to excessive bleeding. pic.twitter.com/3ruJesTSCQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)