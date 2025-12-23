A 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh developed severe rabies-like symptoms within hours of being bitten by a stray dog. The incident occurred in Utwara village of Khair tehsil, where Ramkumar alias Ramu was bitten by a rabid dog on the leg on December 20. The wound appeared minor and was treated at home, but by the next day, his condition deteriorated rapidly. Family members said he began behaving aggressively, making dog-like sounds, and attempting to bite people. To prevent harm, villagers tied him to a cot and rushed him to Khair Community Health Centre. Doctors, suspecting advanced rabies symptoms, referred him to AIIMS Delhi, where his condition remains critical. Badaun Rabies Case: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stray Dog Licks His Open Wound in Uttar Pradesh, 30 Locals Get Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

Man Develops Rabies-Like Symptoms After Dog Bite in UP's Aligarh

अलीगढ़ में एक युवक को आवारा कुत्ते ने काट लिया। करीब 5-6 घंटे बाद युवक ऐसी हरकतें करने लगा, जिसे देखकर लोगों की हालत खराब हो गई। युवक कुत्तों जैसी हरकतें कर रहा था। जीभ बाहर निकालकर वो लोगों को काटने के लिए दौड़ रहा था। थोड़ी देर बाद बड़ी मुश्किल से कुछ लोगों ने उस युवक को… pic.twitter.com/PHa91uvmP1 — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) December 22, 2025

Man Tied to Cot After Barking and Trying To Bite People After He Develops Rabies-Like Symptoms

साथियों यूपी के अलीगढ़ district के खैर से बहुत ही चिंताजनक खबर मिल रही है इसी 20 तारीख की शाम को करीब 6-7 बजे के करीब एक लड़के को आवारा कुत्ते ने काट लिया उसने घर आकर बटाया तो घर वालों ने घाव साफ करके तेल और मिर्च लगा दिए रात को करीब 9 बजे लड़का पिताजी से बोला पापा बैचेनी… pic.twitter.com/CnONvYqJ0O — Pooran singh (@Bharangar320) December 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)