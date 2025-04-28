In a shocking incident in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, two Dalit men were publicly assaulted and stripped by a mob for allegedly making lewd remarks about a girl. The incident occurred on April 26, 2025, in the Chikhavati village area, where the victims, along with a third individual, were accused of teasing a girl walking on the road. The girl's outcry drew a crowd, who then beat the men with sticks and stripped them of their clothes. A disturbing video of the assault quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage. The police have since registered an FIR against the victims for their actions, while authorities have confirmed that necessary legal steps are being taken. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Mob Strips, Beats 2 Men Over Lewd Remarks at Girl in Aligarh (Viewer Discretion Required)

