Lucknow, September 12: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her husband cooked chicken against her wishes. The alleged incident occurred on August 20 in Vanshiwala village of Amroha district. The deceased woman was later identified as Reena Singh. On Thursday, September 11, the police arrested Singh's husband and a few others in connection with the incident.

The arrests were made nearly three weeks after the alleged incident. Reena's family have accused her in-laws of dowry harassment. They also claimed that she was murdered, reports The Times of India. The arrested people include Reena's husband, Nigam Singh (24), his brother, Mahkar, and cousin, Bijendra Singh. The police have also recovered a dupatta, which is believed to have been used by the victim to end her life. ‘Sab Arun Ki Galti Hai’: Amroha College Student Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed, Forced for Sex; Names Blackmailer in Note Written on Hand.

Deceased Woman Was Vegetarian, Husband Cooked Chicken Against Her Objections

During interrogation, Nigam Singh told cops that he did bring chicken home to cook despite his wife's objections, who was a vegetarian. Cops also confirmed that Singh was drunk on the night of the incident. The deceased woman's husband also informed cops that he found his wife hanging at home. The accused further revealed that he and the two other accused wrapped his wife's body and threw it into the Ganga to conceal the incident.

Three Including Spouse Arrested; Police Launch Search to Recover Body

Later, he approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint. During the investigation, cops found that Reena, a resident of Adampur's Kokapur village, married Nigam about ten months ago. Soon after her family learned about her disappearance, they raised suspicions of Nigam's role in the matter. The police had registered a case against five people, including Nigam, his parents, and the two accused who were arrested. Varanasi Shocker: School Teacher Beaten to Death in Uttar Pradesh Over Parking Dispute, Main Accused Among 3 Arrested (See Pic and Videos).

They have launched a manhunt for the remaining accused. Cops said efforts are underway to recover Reena's body.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

