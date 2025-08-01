In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old college student died by suicide after allegedly facing months of blackmail and pressure for a sexual relationship in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The deceased, Ruchi, a resident of Dehra Milak village and an aspirant for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam, was found hanging in her room on Friday morning, July 31. According to police, a suicide note written on her hand named one Arun as the person responsible for her death. The police said that Arun had secretly filmed Ruchi while she was travelling on a bike and later used the video to blackmail her, demanding sexual favours and money. When she resisted, Arun circulated the video in local WhatsApp groups, leading to public humiliation. Unable to cope with the trauma, the student ended her life. Bulandshahr: Married Woman, 20-Year-Old Lover Die by Suicide Days After Family Caught Them Together in UP.

‘Sab Arun Ki Galti Hai’: Student Dies by Suicide in Amroha

प्रकरण में थाना सैदनगली पुलिस द्वारा मृतका के शव का पंचायतनामा भर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सैदनगली पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। अभियुक्तों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित की जायेगी। कानून व शांति… — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) August 1, 2025

