In a shocking incident, a senior teacher of a reputed public school in Bhagwanpur was beaten to death with bricks and rods by three men over a car parking dispute in Kedar Colony of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, which police suspect was a premeditated murder. According to The Indian Express, the victim, 48-year-old Pravin Jha, was an English teacher at Sunbeam School in Bhagwanpur. The accused, who were Jha’s neighbors, allegedly called him on Thursday evening, August 23, asking him to move his WagonR parked in the building’s basement. In a statement, ACP Gaurav Kumar of Bhelupur police said the main accused, Adarsh Singh, had called two accomplices from Chandauli to target the teacher. Jha was brutally assaulted, and a fatal head injury caused by a brick blow proved deadly. Police have arrested three suspects, including Singh, and recovered the weapon used in the crime. Asif Qureshi Murder Video: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed Over Parking Dispute in Delhi’s Bhogal, 2 Arrested; Shocking Visuals Surface.

School Teacher Beaten to Death Over Parking Dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

Pravin Jha sir, English teacher at School Bhagwanpur Varanasi was beaten to death in a parking dispute. It was more of a premeditated murder. The main accused Adarsh Singh had called two of accomplices from Chandauli to target Pravin sir who was brutally assaulted and a severe… https://t.co/9MEiq8n7iO pic.twitter.com/dkBJgRVag4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 22, 2025

Bhelupur Police Issues Statement

