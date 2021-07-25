Hyderabad, July 25: In a shocking incident, two men in Andhra Pradesh were arrested for duping people by sending them porn chat links and extorting money from them. The two con men used to trap people using bulk mobile phone porn chat links and videos, a report by TOI stated. After the incident came to light, the fraudsters were arrested by Kurnool police on Saturday.

The report by TOI states that the duo, identified as 27-year-old T Janardhan (27) and 34-year-old B Praveen Kumar cheated people and earned a lot of money by this scam. They duped people by promising to organise intimate chats and video calls with call girls. Nude Woman Makes Video Call to Ahmedabad Man, Extorts Rs 66,000 From Him After Recording Their Call.

After the incident was reported, Police swung to action and began an investigation into the case. During the probe, it was found that the two men used to send bulk messages to over 1,000 people in a single day and managed to collect amounts ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 5,000 from them on fake promises.

Last week, a sex racket was busted by cops in Andhra Pradesh where two women were arrested for trafficking young women and forcing them into prostitution. As per a report by TOI, the two accused women from Bellary in Karnataka, had been running the prostitution racket in the holy city of Tirupati in the southern state.

