Chennai, July 21: In a shocking incident, as many as two women in Andhra Pradesh have been arrested for running a high-tech sex racket. As per a report by TOI, the two accused women, who hail from Bellary in Karnataka, have been running the prostitution racket in the holy city of Tirupati in the southern state. The incident came to light after CI Sivaprasad Reddy of the Tirupati east police raided a home at Sri Nagar Colony near Jeevakona locality in the city. The cops arrested the organisers of the prostitution racket on Tuesday.

A case has been registered into the matter. The two women trafficked young women from Bengaluru and Gudivada and forced them into the flesh trade. The report adds that the duo approached clients on WhatsApp with the help of two local men. Sex Racket Busted in Bareilly; Accused Used WhatsApp to Send Girls' Photo to Clients, Say Police.

The TOI report states that two clients who were present at the house during the raids were also arrested. After the incident came to light, police found out the two women, identified as Lakshmi Priya and Swapna, relocated to Tirupati from Bellary. They had rented a house at the Srinagar Colony in the city from where they had been operating the high-tech prostitution racket.

