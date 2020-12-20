Guntur, December 20: In a shocking incident, a student on class 10th tried to kill self by consuming pesticide. She later died during treatment at the hospital on Saturday evening. The resident of Korrapadu village under Medikonduru Mandal in Guntur, took this life-ending step after being harassed by a youth identified as Vara Prasad. Telangana: BHEL's Woman Accounts Officer Commits Suicide Over Alleged 'Mental Harassment' by Colleagues.

She consumed the pesticide to take her life, but was rushed to the hospital by her family members. Unfortunately, she died while under going the treatment of the hospital. The girl had shared her ordeal and pain she suffered due to the harassment in a video. She blamed Prasad for her decision to end life and requested authorities to take appropriate action against him. Hyderabad: Pilot's Wife Commits Suicide Due to Harassment.

Following her confession video, police has registered a case and started the investigation. Guntur Rural SP has set up special forces to nab the absconding accused. Meanwhile, Tadikonda YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi visited the victim's family and assured that steps would be taken to punish the accused.

