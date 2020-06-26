Hyderabad, June 26: A 31-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by her husband, the police said.

Inspector P Vijay Kumar of RGIA Police Station speaking to ANI over the phone said, "Lavanya, (31) worked as a software employee till last year, her husband Venkateshwar Rao, is a pilot. It's been eight years since they got married."

"The husband harassed the wife as they were not able to have kids. That is the reason she committed suicide. A case has been registered," the inspector said.

