Amaravati, February 20: In a shocking incident of brutal murder, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons in front of his wife in Andhra Pradesh. Police officials said that the 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife around midnight on Sunday, February 19. The deceased has been identified as Madipudi Penchal Prasad.

According to a report in the Times of India, Prasad was stabbed stabbed 25 times before his wife, who was gagged and held by one accused. The brutal murder took place on Sunday, February 18, in Ramachandrapuram locality in Nellore town. Officials said that the murder was so brutal that Prasad died on the spot. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Class 7 Students Drink Alcohol in Hostel During New Year Celebrations in Chodavaram, Video Goes Viral.

An officer said that Prasad and his wife were sleeping at home when four unidentified persons barged into their house at around 12:30 am. The couple woke up to see where the sound came from when they spotted the four miscreants inside their house. One of the accused took Prasad's wife to a corner of the hall and stuffed cloth in her mouth, thereby warning her to remain silent.

The other three accused reportedly removed knives and started stabbing Prasad continuously. The four accused fled from the spot after ensuring that Prasad was dead. Soon, police were alerted who rushed to the spot and began investigating the matter. The report also stated that the family of the deceased named some persons. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man in Inebriated State Rapes 65-Year-Old Woman in Prakasam, Accused Arrested.

Prasad's family members told cops about a few people who had enmity with him in the past. Acting on their complaint, the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are at large.

