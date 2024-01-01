Amaravati, January 1: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old youth near Markapuram area in Prakasam district on Saturday, December 30. According to police, the victim was alone at her home when the incident took place. The victim's daughter, upon visiting the house on Sunday morning, discovered her injured mother and promptly took her to a government hospital. Police have arrested the accused Devandla Kamalnath.

As per Times of India report, the victim was staying alone in her house after her daughter got married in Rayavaram. On Saturday night, the accused partied with his friends and consumed alcohol. While his friends left for their respective houses after 11 pm, Kamalnath, noticing the victim alone at her house barged in and committed the heinous act. He tied the victim's hands and legs, and silenced her by placing clothes in her mouth before committing the assault. IIT-BHU Student Rape Case: Three Arrested Nearly Two Months After Sexual Assault Incident, Probe Underway.

The woman narrated the horrifying incident to her daughter when she visited her the next day. She was rushed to a government hospital for medical attention. The police later reached the village and apprehended the accused. Further investigation in connection with the case is underway. Bihar: Four Arrested in Nawada for Gang-Rape and Murder of 60-Year-Old Woman.

In another distressing incident, a minor girl was raped and impregnated by a man in Eluru district's Denduluru Mandal in Andhra Pradesh. The accused identified as Sivakumar have been arrested and a case under the POCSO Act was registered by police on the basis of the compliant filed by the victim's parents.

