Vijaywada, February 27: A married man, who decided to change his sex, died due to excessive bleeding after two pharmacy students attempted to perform sex reassignment surgery with the help of a YouTube video. The sex change operation involving removal of the reproductive parts was "performed' in a room of a private hotel without any medical precautions or supervision of a qualified doctor.

The bizarre incident took place in Nellore town on Thursday.

Police have arrested the two accused, both bachelor of pharmacy students in a private college in Nellore, according to a report in Times of India.

The 28-year-old man, who had left his wife to live alone, came in contact with the students through social media. Police officials said there was excessive bleeding during the attempted surgery leading to instant death. Also, the room where the procedure was carried out was unhygienic. Goa Shocker: Woman Allegedly Murdered 80-Year-Old Father in Varca; Arrested

The accused have any surgical expertise. Their only guide were YouTube.

The victim was a native of Kamepally village in Zarugumalli mandal of neighbouring Prakasam district. As a boy, he had shifted to Hyderabad where he worked as a daily-wage labour. In 2019 he married his uncle's daughter and within a year they got separated. He obtained a divorce in 2020. It is suspected that he had divorced his wife allegedly due to his gender preference.

He later shifted to Prakasam district where he came in touch with a transgender from Visakhapatnam through social media.

Police said they came into contact with the two students, Mastan and Jeeva, and the four would chat regularly on WhatsApp. When the victim expressed his desire to get sex reassignment surgery in Mumbai, Mastan and Jeeva told him that they were aware of the surgical procedure and would perform it at an affordable cost. The students convinced him against going to a doctor in Mumbai as it would be a costly affair the police said. Karnataka: Police Arrests Man for Rape and Murder of Woman in Hubballi

The duo had planned to perform the surgery in a lodge room at Gandhi Bomma centre in the Nellore town. They then rented a room in a hotel on February 23. The operation was performed on February 24.

The police said the victim had died due to bleeding and an overdose of medicines including sedatives. Noticing the death, the accused fled from the hotel. The incident came to light after the hotel staff found the body in the room.

