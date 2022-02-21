Goa, February 21: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his daughter on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Trinidade Martins (80), a resident of Varca. The woman was arrested by the Colva police on Friday.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the police arrested the accused on the basis of circumstantial evidence points of her involvement in the murder. The accused confessed to her crime after intense interrogation. Following her interrogation, the arrest of more persons could follow. Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Drug Addict Youth Kills Grandfather for Rs 5000; Arrested.

Reportedly, the accused was not on good terms with her father and fights would erupt regularly between the two over property disputes. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

