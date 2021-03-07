Kurnool, March 7: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the YSRCP of buying candidates of other parties for upcoming municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh. Owaisi's remarks came while he was campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections in Adoni town of Kurnool district.

"YSRCP is buying candidates of other parties for the municipal elections. YSRCP is misusing the police force to favour its own candidates," he said.

Owaisi claimed that his party candidates cannot be bought.

"ITI college for minorities was built with the funds of the central government, but the state government is not starting the classes. The state government is also planning to demolish an Eidgah in Adoni town. This decision should be withdrawn," he said. Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021:SEC Postpones Phase-1 Polls Over 'Unpreparedness of District Administrations'; Check Revised Schedule Here.

"The state government is trying to convert the land of Jama Masjid into a parking lot. The construction of the Urdu college and school building that was started in 2019 should be completed as soon as possible. The YSRCP government is not implementing the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in the state. In order to achieve all these things, AIMIM should come into power," he added.

Owaisi claimed that AIMIM supported the YSRCP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Hyderabad MP also took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "BJP tried to spread hatred against Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of coronavirus but it was only AIMIM, which stood in support of Tablighi Jamaat."

He claimed that he is not communal, but he is fighting for the Minorities, Dalits, and Adivasis of the country.

"AIMIM has openly opposed the CAA and tore down its copies in the Parliament... While all other secular parties are trying to suppress the voice of Muslims but AIMIM is raising voice for them," the Member of Parliament said.

"During a discussion in Parliament on the Delhi violence, YSRCP and TDP did not speak up against the Central government. That's why people should vote for AIMIM in municipal elections," he said.

Owaisi lambasted BJP over a hike in the prices of diesel and petrol. He appealed to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to bend to BJP.

"BJP and RSS are working silently in Andhra Pradesh. BJP and RSS spread communalism in the name of Hindutva. Hindutva forces should be stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh. YS Rajasekhar Reddy was a strong leader but Jagan is yielding to BJP. Now PM Narendra Modi is eying on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and trying to privatise it. AIMIM is condemning the decision of privatizing the steel plant," he said.

"Recently AIMIM won seven wards in Ahmedabad and we are confident that the same results will be repeated in municipal elections here as well," he added.

Earlier, Owaisi informed that AIMIM will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as well.