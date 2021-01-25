Amaravati, January 25: The state election commission on Andhra Pradesh on Monday revised the schedule for the first phase of local body elections over the 'unpreparedness of the district administration.'As per the revised schedule, the first phase of the panchayat elections in the state will begin on January 29, earlier it was due to start from today. The move came after Supreme Court directed the commission to continue with the process of gram panchayat and asked the state government to not interfere in the same.Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court Allows Rural Local Bodies Polls, Setback to Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt.

“The commission has received information from several quarters that necessary arrangements were not made by the district administrations to receive nominations scheduled from 25th January for Phase-I of Gram panchayat elections awaiting instructions from the government. The State Election Commission came to a conclusion that the election process has been vitiated as the district administration has not made arrangements for receiving nominations for the Phase-I Gram Panchayat elections,” Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the State Election Commissioner said, as reported by the Times of India.Andhra High Court Cancels Panchayat Polls Schedule.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Check the Revised Schedule Here -

Commencement of Nominations: January, 29

Phase- 1 Polling: February, 9

Phase-2 Polling: February, 13

Phase 3 Polling: February, 17

Phase 4 Polling: February, 21

Polling Timings: 6.30 am to 3.30 pm

The state election commissioner added that if required, the schedule will be further changed. Kumar has reportedly asked all the district collectors and SPs to follow the direction given by the state election commission as the Supreme Court had dismissed the SLP filed by the state government seeking postponement of the elections.

