Chennai, March 19: In a horrifying incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elderly mother-in-law in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Saturday. The victim, a 55-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries after the scary attack. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

According to a report by the Times of India, the accused, identified as M Bala Duraiah, reportedly attacked his mother-in-law for separating him from his wife Rama Devi. The victim, M Obulamma is a resident of Kadapa. According to a report, Devi went to her mother's home almost four months ago as Duriah used to harass her and suspect her character. Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Hadapsar Police Station, Injures His Son Too; Arrested.

Reportedly, the accused developed a grudge against his mother-in-law after his wife did not return to him. On the fateful day, Duraiah went to Obulamma's house. An argument broke got out between him and his mother-in-law and his wife. In a fit of rage, Duraiah took out a knife and stabbed his mother-in-law in the stomach. The victim collapsed to the ground. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law to Death Over Property Row in Karimnagar, Arrested.

The accused was arrested within hours of the incident. The police registered a case against Duraiah. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

