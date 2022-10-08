Mumbai, October 8: In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana's Hyderabad, a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her son-in-law. As per reports, the 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son-in-law and two others. The incident took place on Friday at her Karimnagar residence.

Police officials also said that the assailants also attacked the mother of the deceased when she tried to intervene. Cops suspect that the woman was killed over property dispute. A police compliant was filed with the Lower Manair Dam police against the three accused. Kolkata Shocker: Youth Murdered Over Affair With Woman and Her Daughter in South 24 Parganas, Six Arrested.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased woman has been identified as Sulochana. An officer said that the deceased woman and her mother Balavva were allegedly attacked with a knife. The accused was identified as K Arunender Reddy, who along with two of his family members attacked the woman and her mother while they were fast to sleep at their house in Thimmapur area.

Cops said that Sulochana was found with multiple injuries on her stomach and chest due to which she died on the spot. Meanwhile, Sulochana's mother Balavva sustained an injury on her back. Police officials said that she is out of danger. UP Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend, Her Father For Breaking Up With Him in Etah, Arrested.

After the incident came to light, the police arrested Arunender, his brother Vikranth Reddy and their father Krishna Reddy. A murder case has been filed against the three. Police officials said that the accused wanted a share as the deceased woman owned five acres of land near Thimmapur.

