Mumbai, February 14: The Pune police recently arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his 46-year-old mother-in-law and injuring his son accidentally. Police said that the accused assaulted Pushpa Palve, his mother-in-law on the Hadapsar police station. The shocking incident took place on Saturday at around 8.10 pm. In the incident, the accused's son sustained a minor injury.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Mangesh Mahada Tare (30), a resident of Wadgaonsheri. Tare was arrested by Hadapsar police for allegedly attacking his mother-in-law with a knife. An officer said that Tare's son sustained a minor cut in the incident. Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

After the incident, Pushpa's husband Damodhar (49) registered a complaint against tare, who was booked for attempt to murder. Arvind Gokule, senior inspector of Hadapsar police said that Pushpa and her grandson, who were moved to a private hospital are stable now.

Gokule said that Puspha and her husband had come to the police station along with their daughter to file a domestic violence complaint against Tare. "When Tare was called in for questioning, he was apologetic and bent down to touch Pushpa's feet. However, all of a sudden he pulled a knife out and assaulted her. He ended up injuring his son, who was standing there too," SI Gokule added. Pune Shocker: Eight People Attempt to Murder Man in Dattawadi, Arrested.

Santosh Gore, sub inspector who was present at the police station showed alertness and immediately grabbed Tare. The accused has been booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

