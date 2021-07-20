Mysuru, July 20: Police in Mysuru have claimed to have solved the mysterious death of HT Venkataraju and arrested his wife and her alleged lover. Venkataraju, 50, was found dead on October 9 last year. Cops arrested his wife Umar and her lover Avinash after post-mortem report revealed that she had killed her husband by squeezing his testicles after sedating him. Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Giving Excessive Sleeping Pills, Takes Help of 25-Year-Old Lover.

Uma, who is 20 years younger to Venkataraju, had married 10 years ago. The couple has 8-year-old girl and six-year-old boy from their marriage. Four years ago, Uma came in contact with Avinash, a neighbour near her parents’ house in Mandya district, according to a TOI report. They allegedly fell in love. Uma then left her husband's house and started living with her parents. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Lucknow, Slits His Throat and Limbs With Blade Over Fight.

According to the police, Uma had on October 9, 2020, asked Venkatraju to meet at her grandmother's house in Bannur. She served him coffee laced with sedatives. When Venkataraju fell asleep, Uma killed him by squeezing his testicles, as directed by Avinash. She also smothered him using a pillow, police said.

Uma later lied that Venkataraju had collapsed after complaining of headache. However, Venkataraju's brother lodged a complaint based on which the police registered a case of unnatural death. Cops sent his body for post-mortem and the report was submitted recently. An injury on the scrotum sustained due to force has been mentioned as the cause of death.

Based on the post-mortem report, police arrested Umar and Avinash. According to Superintendent of Police Chethan R, it was Uma’s arrest that helped cops solve the mysterious death of Venkataraju.

