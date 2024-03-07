Kakinada, March 7: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her home in Nandigama village in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district on Tuesday night after her boyfriend refused to marry her. The police have arrested the accused, Pamarthi Prabhukumar, who allegedly sexually exploited the girl and forced her to abort her pregnancy.

The police said Prabhukumar had befriended the girl and promised to marry her. He then had physical relations with her and impregnated her. According to a Times of India report, Prabhukumar gave her some pills, suspected to be abortion pills, which caused her to lose the baby. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Four of Family End Life by Consuming Poison in Anakapalle, One Hospitalised.

Girl Kills Self After Boyfriend Denies Marriage

The girl’s parents came to know about the matter and confronted Prabhukumar, who denied any responsibility and refused to marry the girl. The girl, who was depressed and heartbroken, hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room. The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide, rape and causing miscarriage without consent against Prabhukumar, who was nabbed from his house. He has been sent to judicial custody.

In another incident that occurred in January last year, a 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life by consuming pesticide after her parents decided to arrange her marriage and asked her to discontinue her studies at Mallavaram village under Atchutapuram police station limits in Anakapalli district. 'Donate My Organs to the Needy': Andhra Pradesh Girl Kills Self Day After Freshers' Day Celebrations, Asks Parents To Stop Fighting in 'Suicide' Note.

As per the police, the girl K. Dhanalakshmi, a Class X student, had attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after her parents told her that she would have to marry her maternal uncle. The girl was immediately shifted for treatment in the district and later shifted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. She died while undergoing treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).