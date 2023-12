Visakhapatnam, December 29: Four members of a family allegedly died by suicide and one is battling for life in a hospital here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Anakapalle district in suburban Visakhapatnam. The deceased were identified as Siva Ramakrishna (40), his wife Madhavi (38), and two daughters.

The survivor is their third daughter, police said. Police suspect that financial hardship was the reason for the suicide pact. The preliminary investigation revealed that Ramakrishna, a goldsmith and a resident of Tenali town of Guntur district, shifted to Anakapalle town a few years ago for work where he lived with his family in a flat.

Police said they might have consumed the poison on Thursday night, following which four of them were found dead. A case has been registered, and the investigation is on.