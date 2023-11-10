Amaravati, November 10: In a shocking incident of road rage, a group of youths who were celebrating a birthday on the road at Lakshmipuram Circle in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati attacked a private bus driver for honking. The Tirupati East police are looking for a group of youths who assaulted a private bus driver on November 10. The driver was driving through Lakshmipuram Circle, where the youths were blocking the road with their birthday celebration.

According to a report by The Hindu, the victim was identified as Ganesh. The reports said Ganesh was on duty on the day the incident occurred. Upon seeing the youths celebrating their birthday in the middle of the road, Ganesh honked, asking them to clear the road and allow the vehicle to pass. The youths got angry and attacked the bus with stones and also thrashed Ganesh. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Shoots Wife Dead, Two Children; Later Dies by Suicide in Kadapa.

The report added that Ganesh filed a complaint with the Tirupati East police. They booked the youths under Sections 341, 323, 324 and 427 r/w 34 of the IPC. The police arrested two youths. A search operation has been launched to nab the other group members. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 'Drunk' Man Jumps Off Moving Auto Rickshaw During Argument With Wife in Tirupati, Dies.

In another incident, seven people were arrested for attacking an APSRTC bus driver near Kavali in Nellore district for honking at them. More than seven people attacked B Ram Singh (52) in the road rage incident. On October 26, when the bus reached Kavali fish market, Singh honked at the car before him. Enraged over it, the occupants attacked Singh, Nellore Superintendent of Police (SP) K Tirumaleshwar Reddy said. Though the issue was settled there, seven people pursued the bus in two cars and intercepted Singh near National Highway Number 16 (NH-16) on Maddhupadu service road and attacked him indiscriminately.

