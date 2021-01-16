The number of cases of animals being raped is horrifying. Many cases of animals being raped have surfaced over the years. The incidents have left us sick, disgusted and ashamed to be called humans. Another shocking case of animal cruelty has come into the limelight—a man repeated raped a dog in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. According to reports, the rapist is a resident of Barela’s Star City, and he was caught sexually assaulting the female dog on camera. The bestiality crime came to light after the horrific video of his heinous act went viral on social media. The accused has been arrested.

There has been an increasing number of cruelty against animals. Last year, in October, at least, similar cases were reported—a female dog being sexually abused at Mumbai’s Nerul railway station by a 65-year-old man. Videos of humans’ cruelty against animals have also surfaced online that sparked anger among animal rights activists. A TikTok video went viral in 2020, showing teenagers who tied a dog’s mouth and legs and threw him into a pond to drown and hurled stones at the animal.

The latest incident was verified after a disturbing video of the 54-year-old sexually assaulting the dog went viral. Police reported that the accused had been raping the animal for long. He was called to the police station and shown the video of his act, after which he confessed to the crime. Madhya Pradesh Bestiality Case: 55-Year-Old Man Rapes Cow in Bhopal; Arrested For Having Unnatural Sex.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the accused. Bestiality (sexual intercourse between a person and an animal is a crime under section 377 of the IPC. The shocking incident has once again shattered us all, and increase concerns of animal safety in the country.

