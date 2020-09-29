New Delhi, September 29: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) will hold two webinars today as part of its Annual Convention Series 2020. Prior to the webinars, Kenneth Juster, the US ambassador to India, will deliver a special address at the Annual Convention Series 2020 organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. Kenneth Juster's address will begin at 10:30 am onwards. India Ideas Summit: US Should Learn to Work in Multipolar World Beyond Old Alliances, Says EAM Jaishankar.

The first session of IACC's Annual Convention Series 2020 is on "Ease of Doing Business in USA" will begin at 11:30 am. The second webinar is on "COVID-19: Watershed in Healthcare: A comprehensive review of complications, impact and future of Healthcare". It will start at 3 pm. If you want to join the session on "Ease of Doing Business in USA", click here. For participating in the second webinar, click here.

Among panellists for the first webinar are Rajyalaksmi Rao (National President, IACC) C P Gurnani (CEO Tech Mahindra) Aileen Nandi (Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs, U.S. Embassy) Shiv Shivakumar (Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group) Rajinder Gupta (Chairman, Trident Group), Hari S Bhartia (Co-Chairman and Managing Director Jubilant Life Sciences)

GP Hinduja (Co-Chairman, Cycurex Systems-Hinduja Group) and Hemant Luthra (Advisor, Clayton Dubilier & Rice).

Rajyalakshmi Rao (National President, IACC), Kamal Vora (Secretary General, IACC), Dr Deepak Patkar (President, Indian Radiology and Imaging Association), Dr Harsh Mahajan (Founder & Chief Radiology, Mahajan Imaging), Dr Arun Malhotra (Medical Director, Fresenius Medical Care Hemodialysis Unit, Middletown, Delaware, USA), Dr Rajendra P. Patankar (Chief Executive Officer, Jupiter Hospital) and Dr Abdul Samad Ansari (Director, Critical Care, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital) will be panellists during the second session.

