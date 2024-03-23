New Delhi, March 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy case in collusion with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, leaders and other persons.

Kejriwal, who was sent to ED custody on Friday by a Delhi court till March 28, was directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to "favour certain persons" and also involved in the "demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen" in exchange of favours granting in the said policy, the probe agency claimed. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: ED Says, 'Delhi CM Conspired To Form 2021-22 Excise Policy To Favour Certain Individuals, Demanded Kickbacks From Businessmen in Exchange of Granting Favours’.

The policy in question was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the 'South Group' and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia, and members-representatives of the 'South Group'. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: CPI General Secretary D Raja Visits Delhi CM’s Family, Says ‘He Is a Victim of BJP’s Use of Central Agencies’ (See Pic).

"Therefore, not only the AAP but Arvind Kejriwal shall be deemed to be guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of PMLA and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided u/s 70 of PMLA," the agency said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).