Singer Arijit Singh has announced that he will no longer take on new playback singing assignments, marking a major shift in his professional journey. The announcement was made through an Instagram post on Tuesday, where the singer thanked listeners for their continued support and reflected on his years in the industry. ‘Jaunga Kahan?’: Arijit Singh’s Old Statement Resurfaces After His Playback Singing Retirement Announcement (Watch Video)

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” The post quickly triggered widespread reactions across social media. Many fans expressed sadness at the thought of hearing fewer new film songs in Arijit’s voice, while others speculated about what may have influenced the decision. Industry observers also discussed the pressures of the music business and the demands placed on top playback singers. Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing - Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?

Away from the spotlight, Arijit continues to spend time at his primary residence in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. His home reflects a simple lifestyle, featuring open balconies, natural light, high security and a private music studio where he works late into the night. In the video, the space allows him to focus on creativity, family life and personal calm. Although he owns multiple apartments in Mumbai’s Versova area, he has often spoken about staying closely connected to his hometown. Did You Know Arijit Singh Once Asked Salman Khan To Let Him Retire With ‘Sultan’ Song?

While stepping back from playback singing, Arijit is expected to continue exploring independent music projects and nurturing his music label Oriyon, which he has been developing quietly. Many fans remain hopeful that his voice will continue to reach audiences through non-film music and original compositions. In his message, the singer also expressed appreciation for the support he has received throughout his career. As discussions continue online, Arijit’s decision marks the beginning of a new phase focused on balance, creativity and personal well-being.

