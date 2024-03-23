Following the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, a delegation led by General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja visited Kejriwal's family to express solidarity on Saturday, March 23. In a tweet, Raja condemned the arrest, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal is a victim of BJP’s politics of abusing central agencies like ED & CBI for their own political interests. These attempts to silence the opposition will be defeated by the people." AAP Office in Delhi ‘Sealed’, Matter To Be Raised With Election Commission, Says Atishi.

A CPI delegation led by myself visited the residence of imprisoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and met his wife and daughter to extend our solidarities. CPI National Secretaries Dr. Bhalchandra Kango, Rama Krushna Panda and CPI Delhi Secretary Dinesh Chandra Varshaneya accompanied… pic.twitter.com/NLFlSnYbx8 — D. Raja (@ComradeDRaja) March 23, 2024

