Delhi, April 13: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday in Jhansi. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

The encountered duo carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. Police teams had been hunting for Asad since February 24, when he led the attack on lawyer Umesh Pal that killed him. The police have recovered foreign made weapons from them. Asad, Son of Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed Killed in Encounter With UP STF.

Who Was Asad Ahmed?

Asad Ahmed is the third son of the 60-year-old former gangster and Lok Sabha member Atiq Ahmed. He reportedly took over Ahmed's gang last August. His two elder brothers had surrendered in a UP court. There was no case againt him till last few months. However, he came into limelight after he allegedly led a gang of shooters who shot dead Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24.

Asad’s face was caputred in the CCTV footage of the incident. Since then he was on the radar of Uttar Pradesh police which had launched a manhunt for him. Umesh Pal Murder Case: STF Arrests Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-Law Akhlaq From Meerut.

Asad had passed from a top school in Lucknow. According to reports, he wanted to go abroad for studies but since his passport was not cleared by the authorities he couldn’t do it.

Asad had allegedly taken instructions from Atiq and his uncle Khalid Azim, aka Ashraf, to plan to the murder of Umesh Pal.

Umesh Pal whom Asad killed was the prime witness of the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was killed at the behest of Atiq Ahmed in 2005. He was shot dead in February at his house in Prayagraj.

