Jaipur, May 15: Rajasthan Sainik Welfare Minister Rajendra Gudha on Monday attacked his own government by saying that it was performing like the "BJP's 40 per cent commission sarkar in Karnataka". He said the corruption in Rajasthan government was beyond the 40 per cent rate.

"The alignment of our Rajasthan government has gone wrong. No file moves forward without money," said the minister. Gudha also taunted state Urban Development & Housing (UDH) Minister Shanti Dhariwal, and said, "Bharat Singh is writing letter after letter to CM Gehlot and has not been coming to the Assembly for three years. Dhariwal and Bhaya are doing corruption," he alleged. PM Narendra Modi Takes Swipe at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Says 'What Kind of Government Is It Where the CM Does Not Trust His MLAs' (Watch Video).

Video of Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Speech:

Here is Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha claiming that the Congress Government in Rajasthan has surpassed the alleged '40% Sarkara by miles" and has "Broken All Records of Corruption" in Rajasthan. Brilliant 🫡🫡🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KYgpdOjUYn — Samridh Joshi (@SamridhJoshi) May 15, 2023

He also took a dig at former CM Vasundhara Raje and Gehlot's alleged nexus and said, "Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot are hand in gloves "The Chief Minister and the former Chief Minister also get corona at the same time," he alleged. Lord Hanuman Belongs to All, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot After Congress Win in Karnataka.

"Our government has broken all records of corruption. Sachin Pilot is our leader, whatever decision you take, we will accept it. The decision of 2023 will be decided by the public." Gudha was speaking in Pilot's Jan Aakrosh Yatra which converted into a gathering during its conclusion in Jaipur on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).