Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a public rally in Mt Abu. Speaking at the rally, PM Narendra Modi said, "What kind of government is it where the CM does not trust his MLAs and the MLAs don't trust the CM". The attack by PM Modi comes a day after Congress MLA Sachin Pilot attacked CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday. Pilot said that Gehlot seemed to think of Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Vasundhara Raje as his leader, and not Sonia Gandhi. Reportedly, Pilot was responding to Gehlot's startling claim that Vasundhara Raje aided in the survival of his government in the event of a rebel crisis in 2020. Rajasthan Congress Infighting: Sachin Pilot Takes Swipe at CM Ashok Gehlot, Says 'It Seems Vasundhara Raje Scindia Is His Leader and Not Sonia Gandhi' (Watch Video).

What Kind of Government Is It

#WATCH | What kind of government is it where the CM does not trust his MLAs and the MLAs don't trust the CM: PM Modi takes a dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, during a public rally in Mt Abu pic.twitter.com/ketgsPDmZw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

