Assam: 13 Monkeys Found Dead in Katirail Water Supply Plant in Silchar, Fear Grips Region As Same Water Is Supplied to Household

Monkeys Dead in Assam

Guwahati, June 9: As many as 13 monkeys were found dead in a water supply plant Assam on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the monkeys were found dead in Katirail water supply plant of Public Health Engineering Department of Silchar Division on June 7. According to Pradipta Kr Dey, the Junior Engineer of the department, the cause of deaths is yet to be known as the autopsy reports are awaited. The official added saying that it is suspected that miscreants might have poisoned the reservoir.

The official added saying that the incident has created panic among people as water is supplied from this plant and the supply was done on Sunday too. Th Junior Engineer added saying that the forest officials have retrieved carcasses and sent them for postmortem. Dey added saying that more than 350 families are dependent on the plant for their water needs.

