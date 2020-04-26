Assam Extends Inter-District Travel in State by 3 More Days to April 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Guwahati, April 26: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday extended inter-district travel in the state by three more days to April 30. The latest decision is applicable for traveling from one destination to the other and vice-versa amid the coronavirus lockdown in place till May 3.

Informing about the latest development, Sarma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Assam government extends inter-district travel in the State by 3 more days to April 30, to allow two-way travel - from one destination to the other and vice-versa." Assam Allows Conditional Movement of People Within State For Three Days, Around 1 Lakh Special Passes Issued.

Apart from this, Sarma appealed the landlords and owners of private hostels and PGs to adopt a humanitarian approach towards tenants. He said, "Appeal landlords and owners of private hostels and PGs to adopt a humanitarian approach and provide concessions while collecting rents from students, and from tenants working in private companies and those who do not have regular incomes."

Here's the ANI tweets:

Earlier on Saturday, Assam government opened a three-day window for the "conditional" movement of people. Those stranded in different districts within the state will be allowed to travel and go to their homes. The movement of people will be allowed till Monday (April 27).