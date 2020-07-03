New Delhi, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took of stock of the flood situation in the northeastern state. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected in Assam due to the deluge. "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected", the Prime Minister tweeted.

The flash floods have wreaked havoc in 22 of the 33 districts of Assam. As many as 16.03 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in the northeastern state. The death toll due to the floods and related incidents rose to 34 on Thursday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Assam Floods: Brahmaputra River Flows Above Danger Mark, Roads Washed Away, School Building Collapses Due to Heavy Rains; Watch Video.

Here's the tweet:

Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Reports inform that Barpeta district is the worst hit with nearly 8.60 lakh people impacted by the swirling waters, followed by South Salmara with almost 1.95 lakh people. The districts in Assam that have been affected include hemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhara, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts.

