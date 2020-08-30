Guwahati, August 30: Two incidents of mob attacks within a period of 48 hours have rocked the state of Assam. While a person died after being assaulted by a group of locals in Assam's Biswanath, another was injured after a mob thrashed him in Bongaigaon suspecting him to be a thief. The deceased has been identified as Sabin Gour, a daily wage labourer from Pratapgarh. The injured man is Majen Nath. Assam Shocker: 5-year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered by Neighbour in Hojai District, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Police said Sabin had got into a fight with his brother Nabin and allegedly hit him with a sharp weapon on Thursday, according to an NDTV report. Nabin was rushed to a hospital. On Friday, Nabin's friends came looking for Sabin. They caught him, tied him to a tree and beat him, police added. By the time Biswanath police took Sabin to the hospital, he had already died. Four accused Lepa Nayak, Bhaya Nayak, Lala Nayak and Mahesh Gor have been arrested. Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

The second mob attack took place on Saturday when locals thrashed Majen Nath in Bongaigaon. However, the police managed to rescue Majen Nath in time. "Majen, a habitual addict, had silently snuck up in the wee hours of Saturday inside Kamleshwar Nath's house and slept there. A woman, found him lying on the floor and on not recognising, locked him inside and called locals. They came and started beating him," police said, as reported by NDTV.

Nath was taken Boitamari police station where it was found that he was not a thief but an addict. Assam has so far reported a number of mob attacks this year. Earlier, a vegetable seller was beaten to death by locals in Kamrup Rural.

