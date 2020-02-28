Assam Shocker: 5-year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered by Neighbour in Hojai District, Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guwahati, February 28: In another incident of sexual assault, a five-year-old girl was raped by a 28-year-old man in Dariabasti area of Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday. The accused, who was a neighbour of the victim, was arrested by Assam police. During interrogation, he confessed his crime. The accused was identified as Bikram Harijan. Assam Rape Case: 3 Arrested For Raping Woman in front of Differently-Abled Husband in Bokpara.

According to a report published in India Today, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at the Hojai police station against the 28-year-old accused. The girl went missing from her home on February 26. Her body was recovered from a nearby jungle area by her father. He, then informed the police. Assam Rape Case: Minor Girl Raped in Tinsukia, 55-Year Old Accused Identified as Ainul Haque, Investigation Underway.

After getting the information, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused. He told police that her to the jungle and sexually assaulted her. The victim reportedly died on the spot, and her blood-stained body was found in the jungle area at Dariyabasti.