Humanity Blown Off! From Pregnant Elephant and Cow Fed With Explosives to Dog Dragged Behind Bike, Incidents of Animal Cruelty Prove We Deserve 2020

While we are amid a pandemic with so many people losing their lives, we surely haven't left any stone unturned in terms of losing humanity as well. Last week saw the worst in people with three back to back cases of cruelty against animals that created an uproar. Animals have been nothing but helpful to us but humans have the audacity to encroach their habitat and then blow them up and it will almost make you believe that we deserve everything happening to us. From feeding pineapple stuffed with firecrackers to a pregnant elephant in Kerala to feeding food mixed with explosives to a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh to shamefully dragging a helpless dog tied with a chain around the neck behind a bike in Maharashtra, is there any low we haven't touched as humans? Here are incidents of recorded animal cruelty that will hang your head in shame.

Pregnant Elephant Died After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers In Kerala

Social Media broke down in pieces after humanity was shamed by a man who fed a pregnant elephant with pineapple in Palakkad district of Kerala. A viral picture of the mother elephant standing in the water captured the pain leaving us teary-eyed. The fruit exploded in her mouth injuring her jaw which later caused her death. A forest officer took to social media to share the details of the terrible animal abuse. Enraged people took to social media platforms demanding action against the culprits. View Tweet:

This is CRUELTY! Heartbreaking 💔 We still haven't learnt !!! God bless her soul 😢🙏🏼 As a human I am really sorry ! God... plss forgive us#Elephant 🐘 #Karma @satishacharya 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/TjhdYdmFTO — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 3, 2020

Pregnant Cow’s Jaw Blown Off After Being Fed Firecrackers Stuffed Food in Himachal Pradesh

Not even a few days had passed after the inhumane killing of the pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with crackers, a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh was fed food mixed with explosives. This caused her jaws to blow off along with any humanity that was left in the brainiest species on Earth. The animal was severely injured. It triggered nation-wide outrage with #JusticeForNandini trending on Twitter, as enraged Twitterati demanded the speedy investigation on the matter. View Tweet:

Dog Dragged for Around 1 Km With Chain Tied to Its Neck Behind a Bike

Another animal brutality case from Maharashtra saw a helpless dog dragged for 1 km by two men on a bike in Aurangabad. The outrageously, sadist act of inhumanity was handled by the police who said, "The police have registered an FIR against two people in connection after a video of a dog being dragged for around 1 km by two bike-borne men, with a chain tied to its neck, in Aurangabad went viral.

Dog Beaten to Death in UP

The same incident was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where a dog was beaten to death by a group of people and its video went viral. Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (rural) said, "We're being told it happened in Chharra Police station limits. Details of people and place being ascertained. As soon as we get it, we'll file FIR and take action."