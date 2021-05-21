Jorhat, May 21: They say everything is fair in love and war. A man in Assam took the saying literally and landed in jail. According to local media reports, Biswajyoti Dutta alias Madhurjya Bora, a resident of Kanhargaon Na-Ali Dhekiajuli of Titabar in Jorhat district, was caught pretending as District Magistrate or DM. He used deception to attend his girlfriend's birthday party in Dhekiajuli amid ongoing lockdown in the state. 'Chowkidar' Impersonates as Mumbai Police Officer, Cheats Woman.

Biswajyoti Dutta rented a car and pasted a printout in front of the vehicle that read "District Magistrate", reports said. He also hired a driver, pretended to be DM in front of him and concealed his real identity. The driver told Nagaland Post that he took Dutta to the birthday party and other areas. Dutta not only attended his girlfriend's birthday party, but also visited police stations impersonating as DM of Titabar. Delivery Agent Impersonates Thane Resident, Flees With 154 Packages Worth Rs 2 Lakh.

"He (Dutta) visits police stations and takes photos of him and tries to establish the links with the police so that he can blackmail shopkeepers later who violate lockdown protocols and take money from them," a police officer was quoted as saying. Dutta's deception was caught on May 19 when he allegedly tried to find fault with policemen on duty at an outpost under the jurisdiction of Chinamara police.

The in-charge of the outpost realized Dutta was an imposter and he was subsequently detained. According to a report by The Sentinel Assam, Dutta has a history of perpetrating acts of this nature. He had once pretended to be a Juvenile Lawyer and a member of the District Child Protection Service. He has also claimed to be a doctor when the nationwide lockdown was imposed last year.

