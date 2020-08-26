Mumbai, August 26: In a bizarre incident, a delivery agent from Thane duped his firm and fled with a total of 154 packages worth Rs 2 lakh. The man impersonated a Thane resident to join a popular e-tailer’s third-party logistics service company. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ratansingh Bhati, an employee of Futurz Travels and Logistics Pvt Ltd in Malad, who filed a police complaint on August 23 said that a man, who produced documents identifying him as Sunil Mandarai had joined the company and started work on July 24. The man, who was a resident of Dharamveer Nagar in Thane, was given 55 packages to deliver.

In his complaint, Bhati said after the delivery agent was given the goods to be delivered, he returned in a while and told his seniors that he had delivered all packages except for seven as the recipients weren’t available at the given addresses. The delivery agent then asked for more packages for delivery, following which he was given 99 more. However, suspecting foul play, officials of Futurz Travels and Logistics reached out to the customers and found out that none of them had received their packages. Amazon Agent Tries to Flirt With Woman on Customer Service Chat, Other Women Share Similar Experiences After Tweet Goes Viral.

The report informs that after the incident surfaced, some officials decided to nab the man using his residential address. On arriving at the house, they were shocked to find out the real Mandarai, who told them that the man who had joined their company was not Sunil Mandarai but Raunak Kumar Shankar Jha. The report quotes Mandarai saying that Jha had befriended him recently and told him that he had joined an online food ordering and delivery platform but didn’t have a bike to make deliveries.

Soon after, Jha allegedly persuaded Mandarai to hand over his Aadhaar and PAN cards to allow him to buy a bike. “Jha changed the photographs on the documents, secured a job with Futurz Travels and Logistics and cheated them,” cops said. The Police has registered a case under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been booked, and a search launched for Jha.

