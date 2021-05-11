Cachar, May 11: A 32-year-old health worker was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday. The police arrested the three accused on Monday. The rape survivor was employed as a sanitation worker in RE Nursing home in Cachar. The woman was later found to be COVID-19 in her medical examination. She was asked to remain in home isolation.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the incident took place when the woman was returning home. The accused have been identified as Samay Gwala, Kanak Lal Gwala and Mahesh Gwala. One of the accused offered lift to the woman. He took her to a hostel. Two other accused were also present there.

The woman is a single mother of two children was sent for medical examination. She was also diagnosed positive for COVID-19. According to the reports, woman even tried to commit suicide. Police have started investigation into the case. The accused will also be tested for COVOD-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).